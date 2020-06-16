Are you thinking about establishing a company in Singapore? It is necessary to hire the secretary for your company due to the uncompromised and strict rules of ACRA. The company secretary is not only for meeting the company’s legal requirements but also for offering the best advice to improve company growth. When you perform any mistake in hiring the company secretary, you will tend to confront many issues. You can either research well or contact the corporate secretarial service to hire the right person to ensure the smooth process of company tasks. Keep reading to know the benefits of hiring the reliable and trustworthy of the company secretary.

Tips for hiring the company secretary

Hiring the experienced corporate secretarial services will make sure that all the legal compliance is fulfilled. The secretary should be a person who is a lawyer, chartered accountant, and has appropriate educational and work qualifications. Additionally, he or she should be able to connect with the companies and people across the region. You can consider the following aspects when you are unable to find the right secretary for your company. It helps you reach the right person and enjoy tons of benefits.

Check out whether the person is well versed and knowledgeable with the Singapore company law

Ensure the company secretary posses appropriate financial analytics skills

Must have excellent and outstanding communication skills to speak up with other companies and people

Make sure the person has enough administrative and organization skills

Benefits of hiring the company secretary

Engaging with a competent and reliable company secretary helps you to claim the following benefits and get the chance to expand your business to reach a new level.