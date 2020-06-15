Pull up banner needs to be designed perfectly so that it can be successful as it is put to work. A pull up banner must be able to deliver the core message effectively to everyone, especially the target audience of your promotion.

Here are some design tips to make a pull up banner that does not only look good but also work effectively.

1. Consider the Location

Where will you put your banner? Where will it be used? Think of this before you start designing so that you can make considerations according to the condition of the location.

For example, if you need to use your banner in a crowded place, then you should know that people will have less time to read the content of your banner. That being the case, you have to make the content of the banner more concise so that people can understand what you are trying to say much easier and quicker. On the contrary, if it is going to be in a less crowded place, than you can try to put in more information because people will have more time to read everything without a rush.

If you can’t put all information in your banner, then consider providing more detailed information with a flyer or brochure.

2. Attract With Bright Colors

Wherever you will be putting your banner in, of course your banner needs to be able to attract people’s attention. One of the easiest ways to first catch people’s eyes is by using colors that are bright and vibrant.

But other than the choice of colors, you also have to pay attention to the contrast of the colors that you choose, especially when it comes to the color of your banner background with the color of the text that you put on it. The two need to be in an opposing contrast so that the text can be read easily. For example, if you use a dark colored text, then the background should be light so that the text can stand out.

3. Don’t Put Too Many Words

Leaving some spaces blank is important to give it an area for the eyes to rest. If you stuff the design of your banner with too many words, you will only get a banner that discourages people from reading. Surely, you don’t want this to happen. Try to deliver the message of your promotion in simple sentences and make use of bullets and numberings to make it simpler and quicker to understand.

4. High Resolution Elements

Remember to work in 300 dpi, which is the perfect resolution for high quality printing. This is important especially for the images, graphics, or other elements that you insert into the design of your pull up banner. With this resolution, you will be able to get a banner that looks sharp and not pixelated. The images that you insert will be able to retain its best quality no matter how large the size of your banner will be. To find out more info you can visit Professor Flyer & Name Card Printing.